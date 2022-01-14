Beatport and PIXELYNX announce first-ever NFT series

By Theonlymajed 7

On January 27th Beatport and PIXELYNX are releasing a collaborative NFT ollection called Synth Heads. Beatport remains the recognized industry leader for the DJ community with a global footprint, Its top 100 chart remains highly appreciated within the music industry. PIXELYNX is a new venture that is focused on blurring the lines between music, blockchain, and gaming in the metaverse, the company founders are none other than deadmau5, Plastikman, and Ben Turner. The founders announced today the release of Synth Heads, a series of generative NFTs, only 3,030 unique Synth Heads NFTs will be minted and available to buy on the 27th via a dedicated Beatport landing page.

The Synth Heads series imagines a world where synthesizers come alive after the creators go to bed. The characters are BØB, Lynn, Pauline, Oscar, Seq-Ee, and Dax 7. The group of living synths are preparing for their own musical adventure bored by the uninventive use of preset sounds by their owner. The synths get connected whenever they have the bedroom studio to themselves. This NFT series has been created for electronic music fans as said the CEO of PIXELYNX Inder Phull:

“Together we’ve created a special collection for electronic music fans that captures the unique culture of synthesizers in a creative and fun way”

Owning a synth head collection will allow holders to get exclusive perks such as special passes to festivals, unlocking future utility in the Beatport ecosystem as well as future NFT and metaverse experiences.

The music industry is quickly shifting into web3.0, music platforms are finding ways to implement the blockchain into their system and allow their customers to purchase with cryptocurrency, in 2021 Beatport started accepting bitcoin as payment on its website.

Image credit: Official Press