Best Nightclubs in India for Electronic Music(2022)

By Hemant Khatri 10

Asia is one of the fastest-growing regions when it comes to Electronic Music. India, known for its rich heritage and culture is now becoming the center spot of the Asian dance music community. The industry has grown manifold over the past couple of years and doesn’t seem like stopping anytime soon. The country previously known for its love for Psytrance and EDM has now opened itself to various different sub-genres. Electronic music events are now held on a regular basis and the country has also witnessed a variety of great artists, both international and national, perform in the past few years. India being such a large country has hundreds of thousands of nightclubs. Shortlisting from this huge number, we have prepared a list of some of the top nightclubs in India for Electronic Music.

1. Prism Club & Kitchen, Hyderabad

Located in Hyderabad(southern part of India), Prism is one of the largest and most popular nightclubs in the country. The club has state-of-the-art infrastructure and curates the ultimate party experience with its spectacular use of lights, an impressive bar island, and one of the largest dance floors in the town. It has previously hosted some of the greatest artists including the likes of Ben Böhmer

, Charlotte De Witte, Nina Kraviz among many others. Catering to all of these factors, Prism Club & Kitchen claims the top spot on our Top Nightclubs in India list.

2. Block 22, Hyderabad

Another club from Hyderabad, the I.T. hub of India. Block 22 has some of the finest audio-visual experiences in the country. While Prism hosts events from various different genres of Electronic and Indian music, Block 22 is slightly more concentrated on the underground genres such as Melodic House & Techno, Hard Techno, Tech House etc. Artists such as Ben Böhmer, Adriatique, Sasha, Mind Against, Artbat have performed at this venue. Block 22 also regularly hosts some of the finest local talents such as Anyasa, Blot, Kohra etc.

3. Diablo, Delhi

Diablo is a fairly young venue when compared to the others on the list. Boasting a rich aesthetic and located near the Qutub Minar(heritage monument), this venue has become one of the top nightclubs in Delhi in such a short span of time. Diablo regularly hosts some of the finest electronic acts and is a great place to party and enjoy good music.

4. Auro, Delhi

Also located in the capital of India, Auro is one of the oldest venues and promoters when it comes to pushing underground electronic music. The club has been in the game for a long time and has immensely contributed to building an audience for electronic music. The club boasts a small intimate and cozy environment for people to have a good time and enjoy dance music. It regularly hosts high-end electronic music events covering a wide variety of genres from Techno to breaks to Hip-Hop etc.

5. antiSocial, Mumbai

antiSOCIAL, located in South Bombay(Mumbai) is one of the finest venues in this enormous city. Quoting themselves as a place dedicated to expression, deep in the underground of Indian sub culture, it certainly does live up to its remark. antiSOCIAL regularly hosts a variety of events and aren’t just limited to electronic music. A great spot if you are someone who loves to explore new artists, genres etc.

6. Glory Goa

Goa is considered one of the top party destinations in the country. Goa is probably the place where you’ll find the largest number of electronic music events happening throughout the year. Catering to this, it’s also known as the Ibiza of India. Located on the beachside, Glory Goa is not only a great place to enjoy good music but also boasts a gorgeous view of the beach. Definitely, one of the best nightclubs in India for electronic music.

7. HillTop, Goa

Hill Top, previously considered as one of the top spots to enjoy Psy-Trance in the country has opened its gates to a variety of different genres now. Hill Top also recently hosted India’s biggest music festival, Sunburn. Hill Top, as its name suggests, is located atop the hill in Vagator and strategically located a distance away from residential neighborhoods. The psychedelic-themed club is one of the top spots in Goa for enjoying electronic music. Artists such as Nina Kraviz, Infected Mushroom, Woo York, Armin Van Buuren & many more have previously performed at this astounding venue.

8. Tabula Rasa, Hyderabad

Tabula Rasa is an open-air bar that serves great drinks and a great place to enjoy high-quality music. Also, located in the city of Hyderabad, Tabula Rasa is definitely a great competitor to Prism & Block 22 when it comes to the best nightclubs in the city. The lighting is one of the best in the country and when clubbed with high-quality dance music enriches the experiences of the visitors. It regularly hosts various music acts from a variety of different genres and provides a great platform to local as well international music acts.

9. Soho Delhi

Also located in the city of New Delhi, Soho has hosted some of the greatest dance music acts in recent times. Artists such as Nina Kraviz, Stephan Bodzin, Pan Pot, Christoph, Adana Twins, Infected Mushroom etc. have performed in recent times at this enormous venue. Soho also offers a unique lighting experience for the visitors and is one of the best clubs in the capital of India, New Delhi.

10. XU Bangalore

XU is an exotic party destination in one of the largest cities of India, Bangalore. XU provides a home to not just electronic music but also for various different local genres such as Bollywood, Punjabi, Indie etc. For avid dance music fans, it regularly hosts some great electronic acts. Artists such as Adriatique, Ten Walls, Mind Against have performed at this venue in recent times.

While the country has shown enormous growth when it comes to the music industry in the past few years, it still has a long way to go in order to compete with the global leaders in this space. That’s all for our list of the Top nightclubs in India for enjoying electronic music!

Image Credits: Hill Top Goa Facebook