Bonnaroo begins its return with release of 2022 lineup featuring J. Cole, Illenium, Flume, Stevie Nicks

By Creighton Branch 10

Bonnaroo has finally begun its return to the beautiful grounds of Manchester, Tennessee, with the release of its 2022 lineup. With a bill featuring J. Cole, Flume, Illenium, Tool, Machine Gun Kelly and many more, the arts and music festival plans to make a triumphant return after two straight years of cancellations.

It has been a tough two years for Bonnaroo. First, like many other promotions, the festival was forced to cancel in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, when a return seemed imminent the following year, an intense amount of rainfall from Hurricane Ida waterlogged the entire festival grounds causing the space to be unusable. Now after two years of waiting, it looks to be all systems go for a return this summer.

This year’s lineup features one of the most diverse groups that the four-day festival has ever put together. First, beginning the festival on Thursday solo headlining is Gryffiin. The main acts for Friday include J. Cole, The Chicks and Illenium. The lineup gains momentum going into the weekend as some all-time iconic acts grace the stage. First Tool, Flume and 21 Savage will all be headlining on Saturday. Then closing out the festival on Sunday will be Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly and Roddy Ricch. Other notable performers are Porter Robinson, $uicideBoy$, Rezz, Disclosure and Ludacris.

4-day tickets will go on sale starting today with General Admission beginning at $320, GA+ for $550, VIP for $1250 and Platinum for $3500. Travel packages are also available starting at $2499. Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will take place June 16th – 19th.

Purchase tickets and travel packages here. View the full Bonnaroo 2022 lineup below.

Image Credit: Bonnaroo/Press