Bootshaus XR to host Spinnin’ Records night on the metaverse

By Theonlymajed 20

Bootshaus, one of Germany’s top clubs, is not getting demotivated with all the lockdowns. Doing what it does best which is overperforming, the Cologne club is welcoming Bootshaus XR which is a new immersive event on January 30, presented by Absolut Vodka. Bootshaus is back with a new digital experience, after the success of Bootshaus VR in 2020 with over 1,000,000 live views in 65 different countries.

Spinnin Records will be taking over the night, bringing International artists such as Blasterjaxx, SLVR, and a special mainstage techno Set by Danny Avila. The artists will be blasting Bootshaus’s digital speakers through the roof. Digital doors will be open at 7 p.m. CET and will on go for 3 straight hours of only bangers. The metaverse event can be accessed through a smartphone, laptop, PC, and it is also PC VR compatible with no download required. The event is free of charge and will be held here.

The famous German club has recreated its real club layout into the virtual experience and is working to add two additional floors where attendees can move freely and interact with each other similar to the real clubbing experience. A special NFT will be released in collaboration with the graffiti artist James Haunt and will be available on the world’s largest NFT marketplace OpenSea.

Despite the world’s current situation, Bootshaus is still pushing boundaries with and leading the way with Bootshaus XR. It is setting a ray of positivity during these times for its fans and us included.



Image credit: press