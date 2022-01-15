Budweiser partners with 22 musicians for new NFT collection

By Theonlymajed 9

Budweiser is back after immediately selling out their latest NFT collection of the most iconic heritage cans. This time, they are pushing NFTs into the music industry by spotlighting and supporting 22 emerging artists with the release of their collection of 11,000 NFTs. Each artist will be releasing 500 NFTs allowing fans to directly support the artist while gaining exclusive perks which includes:

Core NFTs are collectibles that let you rep these rising stars and show off your fandom. 400 Core/artist

Rare NFTs get you access to a virtual listening party on Discord with your specific artist. Snapshot to be announced in advance. 99 Rare/artist

Ultra Rare NFTs give you access to Rare NFT benefits as well as a video call with your specific artist. Snapshot to be announced in advance. 1 Ultra Rare/artist

Each mint is a random NFT collectible representing 1 out of the 22 artists. Budweiser Royalty NFT price will be $499/NFT, which includes $75 in gas (or the equivalent in local currency). Each NFT can be purchased with a credit card, ETH, or BTC via Coinbase Commerce only. The New NFT Collection Budweiser Royalty NFTs will launch on 21 January, 2022.

Meet the #BudweiserRoyalty! 11,000 NFTs allowing you to directly support and back emerging future kings & queens of the music industry. pic.twitter.com/J7ad1ulvVK — Budweiser (@Budweiser) January 14, 2022

The artists featured in the collection are Satomaa, Leo Conoza, Sprtyk, Millie Go Lightly, Lil Polo Tee, Farina, T: me, Kablito, Lulu, Lil Benjas, DTheFlyest, Samantha Sanchex, Lil Keed, Fase Yoda, Beanz, Ilham, Lian Faz, Paopao, Fresco Trey, Nardeen, Blu DeTiger, and Immasoul.

The collection will only be available to buy for adults over the age of 21 or legally able to drink.

“We are on a mission at Budweiser to give up-and-coming artists a global stage that they might not have access to otherwise” AB InBev Vice President of Global Brands Richard Oppy said.

Budweiser is currently the number 1 beer company in the metaverse, they had previously collaborated with VaynerNFT founder Gary Vaynerchuk which helped with the release of their 1,936 heritage cans NFT collection, and now they are collaborating again to showcase the 22 emerging music artists with the release of their NFT.

“I have a crazy affinity for emerging music artists, and I strongly believe this collaboration will bring immense value to both Budweiser and the artists and will unlock unique experiences for their fans,” Vaynerchuk said.

Photo Credits: wallpaperaccess.com