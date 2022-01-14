Cities that are known for their party scene across the globe

Our ability to party may have been severely curtailed over the last couple of years thanks to lockdowns and restrictions brought about in response to the Covid 19 pandemic. However, the general trend across the globe in the third quarter of 2021, saw a more relaxed attitude returning with nightclubs and festivals happening again. So, it might just be time to start dreaming of a break in 2022 and consider which cities deliver the best party vibe. Unfortunately, the rise of the Omicron variant has seen tightening of restrictions in some countries again. For example, music events in Scotland have restricted numbers again – but hopefully not for too long. Kick back, sit back and start dreaming as you plan to visit the cities with the most fun vibes you can find. Different people have different ideas of what makes their ideal party place, so here, in no particular order, are our top ten cities and why we think they make a great destination for lovers of nightlife and hedonism.

While the UK has amazing party cities like Brighton, London, Newcastle, and Bristol, we are going to take a look at some more far-flung destinations in this article.

New York

The Big Apple is famed for its ever-evolving nightlife that refuses to stand still or be categorized. It isn’t known as the city that never sleeps for no good reason. You’ll find every taste catered for from every imaginable location. From rooftop cocktail lounges to giant basement and warehouse dance clubs. You can choose any genre of music from hip-hop and drum and bass to big-name jazz stars. New York really does have it all and if frenetic sounds good to you, you’ll love the vibe here.

Las Vegas

The most famous and glitzy of the casino cities, Las Vegas is like no other place on earth. You have the chance to travel the world from here. See Paris and Venice’s famous landmarks and hear the biggest names perform at Caesars Palace. Nightclubs abound in Sin City and if gambling is your game, you can’t beat this high rolling party playground. Visit the world’s most famous casinos to get an adrenaline-fuelled rush on the slots or games tables – will you choose Texas Hold ‘Em, Roulette or Blackjack? Even if you can’t get there immediately you can always have a flutter at an online casino with PayPal withdrawals to get the gambling party experience from home.

Ibiza

The Balearic Islands are famed for their sun, sandy beaches, and beauty. While Ibiza might be smaller than neighbouring Majorca, what it lacks in size it makes up for with club culture and hip bars. San Antonio is the more well-known destination for hardcore dance fanatics, but Ibiza Town has a club scene to be reckoned with too. Attracting the likes of the Chemical Brothers and the hottest DJ’s you will find huge dancefloors and a crazy scene. Cocktails and sangria flow throughout the night in this sun-kissed location.

Bangkok

Thailand is a bucket list destination for all types of travellers, and the party animal is never going to be disappointed in its capital city. Home to the infamous Khao San Road you will find tourists and locals alike drinking out of alcohol filled buckets. A favourite destination are the ex-pat bars and when these close there are after-hours drinking clubs that stay open until 5 am. This city also offers jazz lounges, futuristic cafes, and clubs as well as sophisticated rooftop lounges. You can even party in an art gallery here at the hyper stylish Bed Supper Club. Where, if it all gets too much, you can have dinner served to you as you relax on a soft white bed.

St Tropez

Once a sleepy fishing village in the South of France, St Tropez snoozes no more. For some time, it has been the go-to destination for celebrities. It styles itself as the most glamorous destination on the Cote d’Azur. It is the epitome of French chic and bonhomie with its post-beach bars and VIP filled nightclubs. You can transport yourself back to the seventies at Les Caves du Roy dancing in front of the wall-to-wall mirrors under the flashing mirror balls. Drink champagne like a movie star if you are glamorous enough to make it past the doormen. The VIP lounge here has been known to host Karl Lagerfeld and P Diddy. St Tropez is certainly a place to bring your credit card as everything from drinks to accommodation in this most sophisticated party playground comes with a hefty price tag.

Montreal

A very different experience – Montreal offers a mix of easy-going, exotic, and edgy clubs and bars. There’s a hip-hop super club called Buona Notte which features a neon pink interior. A-listers and Montreal’s elite have been partying here for more than 20 years and you might find yourself rubbing shoulders with Justin Timberlake who is known to hang out here. If acid rock and indie is more your soundtrack then Suco could just be the all-night venue for you. There are also some amazing bars and eateries to try out in this city that has a passion for partying.

