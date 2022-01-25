Clubs plan to reopen in France starting February 16th

By Creighton Branch 20

In a recent press conference, France Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions will begin on February 2nd, with nightclubs able to reopen their doors starting February 16th.

This move is a positive sign for France as all nightclubs had to close just last month, ultimately canceling all New Years’ parties. Castex said that the control of the pandemic in France was moving towards a more favorable position, thus resulting in the change. With the loosening of restrictions will also come the introduction of France’s new Covid-19 vaccination pass that began yesterday.

French residents 16 and over will need the vaccine pass to enter restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters and sports facilities. Passports will also be required to take interregional trains and domestic flights.

“This exceptional wave is not over, but its waning effects are a positive sign.” – Prime Minister, Jean Castex, press conference

Starting February 2nd, the capacity for the number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor events will no longer be in effect. The restriction is currently set at 2,000 people for indoor events and 5,000 people for outdoor events, this includes places such as concert halls and sporting events. Working from home will also no longer be required for eligible employees starting February 2nd.

“We are a bit more confident in saying we can relax some of these constraints and let people return to life as normal as possible. Since the announcement of the vaccine pass, one million French people have gotten vaccinated. That’s good, but it’s not enough.” – Health Minister Olivier Véran, press conference

Castex mentioned that if the current situation continues to trend in the right direction, vaccine passes could go away, but for now, the country will continue to keep restrictions in place until February due to the pressure on hospitals.

Image Credit: Alban Gendrot