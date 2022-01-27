Creamfields South reveal huge full lineup for inaugural edition

By Ellie Mullins 46

After announcing the first phase of huge artists set to take to the stage for what will be Creamfield‘s first Southern edition, Creamfields South this June, they have now announced the full lineup and it is huge to say the least.

Taking place on 2-4 June in Hylands Park, Chelmsford, on Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend, Creamfields is known for hosting the biggest names across a multitude of genres to please anyone and this legacy has carried on to this edition. On Friday 3 June, headliners consist of the likes of David Guetta, CamelPhat, Michael Bibi, Ben Nicky, and what is one of the most eye-catching parts of the lineup, Eric Prydz. This time though, Eric Prydz brings his HOLO concept kicking off his 2022 run of the HOLO shows, bringing his huge production and a bespoke lighting screen especially for the iconic Steel Yard structure. Other highlights for the first day include Charlotte de Witte, Fatboy Slim, Holy Goof, Darren Styles, and many more. Completing the second day of festivities, the likes of Calvin Harris, deadmau5, Andy C, Carl Cox, FISHER and more are on hand as headliners besides Oliver Heldens, Idris Elba, Solardo, Amelie Lens, Faithless, Aly & Fila and heaps more.

Going big for their first edition, Creamfields South joins with the regular Creamfields – dubbed Creamfields North – happening in Daresbury on 25-28 August. Going all out for their 25 year anniversary celebrations, you can sign up for final tickets via the website here, which go on sale tomorrow Friday 28 January at 10am GMT. View the full lineup below.

Main image credit: Anthony Mooney via press