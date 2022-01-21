Crunkz returns with eclectic new single ‘Superlike’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 18

Looking to further enhance his presence within the electronic dance industry, Crunkz has just released an eclectic new single entitled ‘Superlike.’ Taking inspiration from the ever-so popular online dating application, Tinder, this young talent has opted for a catchy but yet highly-energetic electro house production, with the fusion of captivating vocals and room-filling sounds, the most perfect of attributes in turning this latest track to a major hit within our community.

Fresh off the success gained with releases such as ‘My Mind,’ ‘I Don’t Wanna Know,’ and ‘Different,’ the Germany-based DJ/producer has kick-started the new year in the most impressive of fashions. Constantly on the rise, Crunkz has made his own mark within the dance scene, as his unique and quick style of mixing resulted in the early success on YouTube, and him amassing millions of views that enhanced his reach as a DJ worldwide. Influenced by an array of genres, this latest production provides all the elements that will have anyone grooving in no time.

Destined for nothing other than success, ‘Superlike’ is the epitome of a track that will have listeners out of their seats and straight onto the dance floor, whilst the ever-so popular melody as we all as the concept surrounding this latest track, will most definitely resonate with his already impressive base of fans. Moreover, the young of his age has never deterred Crunkz from achieving his goals, with this further proved from the support he has gained by the likes of Tiësto, Hardwell, Sam Feldt and Dash Berlin when naming a few, as well as the experience he has gained from performing at some of the biggest and most memorable of venues and festival stages thus far.

Influenced by the love of music within his family background, Crunkz is on the right path of not only achieving global recognition, but also impacting the dance scene in the most mesmerising of ways. A rising star with the world at his feet, we cannot wait for what’s to come next from this multi-faceted artist. For the time being however, be sure to check out ‘Superlike’ below, with the track released on no other than Kontor Records. A electro house production in all its glory, we would also like to know your thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Crunkz (Press)