David Bowie catalog sold for $250 million to Warner Chappell Music

By Jackson Naffa 25

The musical catalog of David Bowie, which spans across 60 years, has recently been acquired by Warner Chappell Music, now giving them the global music publishing rights; it is believed that WCM purchased the catalog for upwards of $250 million.

The collection features over 400 tracks across 26 studio albums, including his posthumous release ‘Toy’, as well as singles from various one-off projects and film soundtracks. Amongst the hundreds of his glorious tracks, the new deal features ‘Heroes’, ‘Rebel Rebel’, ‘Space Oddity’ and ‘Starman’.

This recent acquisition comes off the back of WCM’s agreement in 2021 with the Bowie estate and Warner Music Group, where WCM licensed the global rights to Bowie’s own catalog from its beginning in 1968. Now, WMG also holds the rights to his work as a songwriter and a recording artist.

On behalf of the David Bowie Estate, Allen Grubman stated that:

“We are truly gratified that David Bowie’s body of music will now be in the capable hands of Warner Chappell Music Publishing. We are sure they will cherish it and take care of it with the greatest level of dignity.”

The CEO of WCM, Guy Moot, also added:

“All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogs in music history. These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever. Bowie’s vision and creative genius drove him to push the envelope, lyrically and musically—writing songs that challenged convention, changed the conversation, and have become part of the canon of global culture. His work spanned massive pop hits and experimental adventures that have inspired millions of fans and countless innovators, not only in music, but across all the arts, fashion, and media. We are looking forward to tending his unparalleled body of songs with passion and care as we strive to build on the legacy of this most extraordinary human being.”

David Bowie (via Vogue / Getty Images)