David Guetta delivers yet another exquisite NYE live set from Louvre Abu Dhabi

By Lakshay Bhagtani 3

Carrying forward his own legacy of awe-inspiring live streams under the United at Home series, the legendary French record producer and DJ David Guetta delivered yet another sumptuous NYE live stream from the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Having graced the onset of 2021 from the Louvre Glass Pyramid in Paris last year, the two-time grammy-winning artist is going through one of the best stints of his career lately and doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Featuring a perfect blend of evergreen dance-pop classics and the artist’s modern future rave sounds, David Guetta also serves us all with a fair taste of progressive house and techno, making his set an ideal option for lovers of all genres. Having made critical contributions towards the evolution of the electronic music industry over the years, the artist has been dominating the space for more than a couple of decades now. But his excitement and energy levels during all of his live acts are as fresh as new, and it never seems like he started his career in the 2000s, laying more emphasis on the fact that he is 54 years ‘young’.

In case you missed out on David Guetta, live from Abu Dhabi, be sure to check out the unabridged live stream below –

Image Credits – David Guetta (via YouTube)