DGTL Festival announces lineup for 2022 edition

By Ouranios Savva 5

Returning for the first time in two years, well-renowned techno festival DGTL have just announced their 2022 lineup. Set to take place at NDSM Docklands once again, the Dutch event has included an extra night of programming for this years much-anticipated return. Including a staggering lineup feature, more than 80 artists have been confirmed to play across seven stages. Welcoming the spring in the most mesmersing of ways, attendees will be blessed with a vast array of techno legends, with no other than German DJ/producer Monolink kick-starting the festivities.

Looking to follow up Monolink and the live show that he will perform on the first night of DGTL 2022, Âme & Dixon will be going back to back for a set that will most definitely set the mood for the upcoming headliner performances. Taking the main spots for the following days, Laurent Garnier and Paul Kalkbrenner will be making their presence felt respectively, as this latest edition has all the attributes of being the best one yet. Adding their own unique touch, the likes of Marcel Dettmann, ARTBAT, Mala, Egyptian Lover, and John Talabot will be blessing fans alike, with live performances from Overmono, Octave One, Nicola Cruz and ELKKA set to take this years event that one level further.

A truly mesmersing lineup in all its glory, DGTL Festival have gone big following their two year absence due to the global pandemic. Having saved and protected around 70% of their investments due to an accidental COVID-19 insurance purchase, they are most definitely in a better position than initially expected. An outcome that has benefited them accordingly, DGTL Festival will be taking place from 15-17 April, 2022, and the full lineup can be seen below. For any further information, be sure to check out their official website here.

Image Credit: DGTL (via Facebook)