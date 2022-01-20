Director’s Cut of ‘Right Now’ released to honour Frankie Knuckles’ birthday

Even though the stars are far away in the sky, their brilliance remains vividly alive on earth. Frankie Knuckles, the godfather of house music, passed away in 2014 after an extraordinary legacy that transformed the genre into what it is today. Every year on January 18, the industry continues to honour his birthday which is also synonymous with celebrating house music. This year, on the date Knuckles would have turned 67, SoSure Music releases a track from Director’s Cut, the project formed by Frankie Knuckles and his long-term studio collaborator Eric Kupper. ‘Right Now‘ is the name of the new release, which features Inaya Day and Robin S.

Before his death, Knuckles and Kupper were working on a duet-concept album for the talented vocalist Inaya Day. One of the tracks on that unfinished LP was ‘Right Now’ featuring Robin S, which now sees the light of day on a standalone release honouring the house music legend’s birthday. The cut first appeared in 2012’s ‘Tales From Beyond The Tone Arm‘ compilation but has now been given a whole new life. ‘Right Now’ is now available in digital format for purchase or streaming and will also be released later on a 12″ vinyl set. The track immortalises the spirit of house music by bringing together Knuckles’ four decades of experience with the unmistakable Inaya Day who voiced Mousse T‘s ‘Horny ’98‘ and Robin S, featured on the pop crossover classic ‘Show Me Love‘. A talented trio who have made a huge contribution to dance music now united forever in this ‘Director’s Cut Master‘.

Image Credit: Jemal Countess/WireImage