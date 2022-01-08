Don Diablo teams up with WATTS for emotionally fuelled track ‘Face To Face’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 11

Already making an incredible impact in 2021 with massive moves in the world of NFT’s alongside stellar musical releases like his highly anticipated ‘FOREVER’ album, it seems the dutch DJ and producer Don Diablo has no signs of slowing in 2022, kickstarting the year with a brand new track ‘Face To Face’ in collaboration with the incredible vocalist WATTS.

Taking a more slow-tempo approach, ‘Face To Face’ lyrically discusses falling for a potential love interest, backed up by its incredible production, it’s a relatable track that’s easy on the ears. Amazing vocals from WATTS are accompanied by delicate tones and mesmerising backbeats, sonically taking the listener on an emotionally fueled journey. Co-written by Elderbrook who Don previously worked on the successful track ‘Bad’ with its the perfect track to heal your winter blues, Don Diablo talks about the track when he states:

“With Face To Face I wanted to kick off 2022 with a soulful tune to kill the winter blues. When I heard Watts’ track “Feel” with Khalid last year I immediately put him at the top of my vocalist wishlist so I am very happy things came together so quickly. Hope this song keeps your souls warm, miss you all! Stay safe and stay healthy.“

‘Face To Face’ by Don Diablo featuring WATTS is releasing on the producers own label Hexagon and is accompanied by an official video, which sees Diablo on a journey through his home city of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Beautifully directed and shot, you can check out the video via YouTube below. Check out this emotional track on your platform of choice here.

Image Credit: Don Diablo (via Facebook)