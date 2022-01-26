The State of Music 2022 report by Viberate provides insights on how ‘Electronic Acts dominated festivals in 2021’

By Lakshay Bhagtani 27

The electronic music industry has shown a stellar amount of growth both in terms of popularity and acceptance on a global scale over the past few years. Well, as it turns out, the year 2021 was specifically a massive period for the industry, as an interesting report called the State of Music from the renowned music analytics platform Viberate has just revealed that electronic acts were booked in the majority out of all the genres at the festivals held in the calendar year. The report even went on to claim that TikTok is the new SoundCloud for emerging artists.

The combined State of Music report also revealed some genre-specific insights with Tech House coming out as the most popular Beatport genre for the third consecutive year. Among the top 10 fastest-growing labels, Anjunadeep, Sink or Swim, and Ministry of Sound Recordings took up the top three spots, and seven of these top 10 labels are focused on tech-house. Apart from that, melodic house & techno, techno (driving/peak time), house, and drum & bass were among the top five genres.

With State of Music all set to be a yearly venture, here’s what UMEK, the co-founder of Viberate had to say about this –

“We’re always excited to showcase data conclusions among expert opinions. Data is objective and paints an unbiased picture of how popular someone or something is. Music consumption grew in 2021, so my goal for 2022 is using data findings to try and improve my stats even further – and I encourage others to do so as well.”

Be sure to check out the complete report from the State of Music here and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image Credit: EXIT Festival (via Facebook)