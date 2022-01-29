Eric Prydz to bring HOLO to Creamfields South for the first time in June

By Jackson Naffa 2

For the first time since its debut at Tomorrowland in 2019, Eric Prydz is finally set to bring his HOLO concept to life once again at the inaugural Creamfields South on June 3-4 (Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend), located at Hylands Park in Chelmsford. Headlining alongside the likes of electronic music heavyweights Camelphat, David Guetta and Fatboy Slim on the first day of the festival, Prydz will headline the 15,000 capacity Steel Yard stage; joining Charlotte de Witte, Cristoph and Kölsch.

The HOLO concept has graced world-renowned cities such as Glasgow, Belfast, London and New York, but it might just have been its appearance at Tomorrowland’s spectacular, revamped Freedom stage in 2019 which had fans truly begging for more. Its return to Tomorrowland in 2020 was much anticipated, however the Covid-19 pandemic made sure that it’d be put on ice. Creamfields would have been over the moon to secure HOLO for its 2021 edition, but again, it wasn’t to be. Now celebrating its 25th year, Creamfields in 2022 is sure to be one of the biggest and best festivals of the year.

Day two’s line-up is just as stacked, with the likes of Calvin Harris, deadmau5 and MK taking headline duties. Not to mention that across the entire festival, there is something for everyone, whether it be Patrick Topping, Code Black or even Example.

Creamfields are going all out for its 25th year celebrations, with the already sold out Creamfields North (the original Creamfields festival) set to take place later in August in Daresbury with headliners Above & Beyond, Armin van Buuren and Martin Garrix; its highly anticipated phase two line-up is soon to be announced.

Limited tickets are still available for Creamfields South where you can see Eric Prydz and his HOLO concept up close. For tickets and more information, please click here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)