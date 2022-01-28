fabric team up with English National Opera for one-off London show

By Jackson Naffa

fabric have teamed up with the English National Opera to unite for a special one-off event at the London Coliseum titled fabric at the Opera on Wednesday, March 9.

The English National Opera’s website reads:

“fabric London and the English National Opera embark on a brand new musical project, bringing live electronic music to the iconic London Coliseum for the very first time; the show will blend fabric artists with the history and legacy of the English National Opera. First opening in 1904, the London Coliseum has long been embedded in the musical history of the capital, now home to a multitude of performance mediums and shows. fabric opened 95 years later and has since become renowned as a hub for modern electronic music.”

The lineup of this first-of-its-kind project consists of four live electronic acts: Frank Wiedemann (one half of the duo Ȃme), fabric resident Josh Caffé, LCY (for their debut live performance) and London’s very own Rival Consoles.

Jorge Nieto, fabric’s creative director, discussed the unique partnership:

“It’s a chance to explore beyond our home on Charterhouse Street and make way for other artistic expressions, beautiful spaces and fellow institutions that will elevate electronic music as a true art form…This will be the beginning of a long-term collaboration with the aim of blending different artistic expressions in unique spaces and showcasing electronic music to new audiences.”

The Night Czar of London, Amy Lamé, also expressed her excitement:

“I am delighted that fabric and the ENO, both vanguards of London’s cultural scene, have come together for this groundbreaking project. London has an incredible musical heritage and it is projects like this that truly cement our city’s reputation as a global leader in cultural and creative innovation and will help drive forward our economic and social recovery.”

For more information regarding fabric at the Opera and to purchase tickets, click here.

Image Credit: fabric London (via Facebook)