Flume teases collaboration with Damon Albarn of Gorillaz in tweet captioned ‘2022’

By Nicole Pepe 18

Getting a jump start on the new year, Flume has just teased a new unreleased collaboration with Gorillaz under the title ‘2022’. The Australian DJ/Producer uploaded a mini 52-second snippet of the track to YouTube and Twitter that featured interesting visuals accompanied by droned-out vocals and synths. It’s confirmed that the vocals are from Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn and we could not be more excited to see what this duo has in store.

The last major Flume collection came in the form of a mixtape entitled ‘Hi This Is Flume‘ and was released in 2019 which received a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album. More recently, he released ‘The Difference’ featuring Toro y Moi and an official remix of the beloved Eiffel 65 anthem ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’. In addition to Flume’s return, Gorillaz also made a big comeback within recent years with their seventh studio album released in October 2020 entitled ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Times‘. The album’s tracklist came in the form of “episodes” that were also available to stream via YouTube and had a ton of features including Schoolboy Q, Beck, Elton John, St. Vincent, Tony Allen, Skepta, and many more.

There is no official release date for the new track, but with the cryptic ‘2022’ message posted on the last day of 2021, we can only hope we won’t have to wait too long.

Image Credit: press