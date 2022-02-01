G4BBA & Bram Fidder release new electro house banger ‘Slap’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 66

Uniting for the first time, G4BBA and Bram Fidder unveil their highly anticipated electro house single and grand opener to 2022, featuring vocals from the talented Enlery, two of the most hyped names in the electronic music scene collide on their brand new single, ‘Slap’ which is out now via UFO Recordz.

Hailing from the Mexican Republic, G4BBA has secured a name as one of the most sought-after line-ups within the country. He’s garnered support from the likes of some of the most prolific names in house music including Hardwell, Deorro, Blasterjaxx, KSHMR, and Will Sparks. Additionally, he is no stranger to the stages, having performed at festivals like Daydream Festival Mexico, Electronic Neon Fest, Electronic Dammove Fest as well as Medusa Festival Mexico. Some previous releases from the DJ include ‘Kitchen’, ‘Into You’, and a remix of Apashe‘s heavy-hitting ‘Uebok‘.

Bram Fiddler is also one to watch in 2022. Bringing his talents from Amsterdam with his own twist on influences such as David Guetta, Afrojack and Garrix combined.

As the two collide bringing both ends of extreme creativity and a unique spin on your typical collaborative skills, this track is the perfect introduction to 2022, bringing in the foot-stomping kicks and bouncy bass.

Listen to their track ‘Slap’ on your preferred platform here.

Image Credits: Bram Fidder & G4BBA (Press)