Getting ‘Closer’ to Claptone [Interview]

By Pol Torà 13

The popularity of the German masked act Claptone has massively increased throughout the years. With the mysterious and iconic golden-beaked mask and white gloves, their identity remains unknown, yet Claptone has conquered the world with their unique tech house vibes. With legendary songs like ‘No Eyes’ and ‘Heartbeat’, Claptone has been doing nothing but dropping masterpieces during this almost 10-year-long active career. Now, after ‘Charmer’ (2015) and ‘Fantast’ (2018), the Berlin-based artist has decided to write a new chapter by releasing a third studio album titled ‘Closer’, enlarging Claptone’s legacy even more. Today, we have the immense pleasure of discussing this album release with none other than the creator themselves!

Hi Claptone! It’s great speaking with you! What have you been up to since the end of the summer?

My pleasure, I have just been working on music and now I’m on a plane to Chicago for my next show. I’m off to Miami the day after.

How have you coped with the whole pandemic? Has it changed your approach to music production, touring and life in general?

It was a shock when suddenly everything stopped, all the plans I made dissolved. I was so close to opening my own event, The ‘Masquerade,’ at Pacha Ibiza every Saturday, but then we all lost two seasons there. The ‘Masquerade’ parties were already planned and booked, and all the other great festivals I was looking forward to were all gone. Not only that, but I was also forced to stay at home when before I was travelling most of the time, which was a game changer. Mentally the days when I realized that it was going to take longer than a month or two were the toughest, but then I had already started working on my new album, and the music carried me over these bad times. I was in the studio more than ever, working harder than ever, writing better songs more than ever and ‘Closer’ grew and grew. So, this album helped me to survive the bad times and a few lessons were learned during that time as well. I, for one, learned that I still had friends that were not only coming to parties and drinking, but friends I could talk with about other things.