Gry Wolv unveils hard-hitting single ‘On My Own’ featuring Imallryt: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 30

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Gry Wolv has just blessed us all with a hard-hitting production for the ages. Teaming up with singer/songwriter Imallryt for this latest release, ‘On My Own‘ will have listeners embark on the most captivating and yet meaningful of journeys, as each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection. Destined for nothing other than success, the Texas-based DJ/producer has set out on expanding his reach in the most fitting of ways.

Having mastered his craft to perfection over the years, Gry Wolv has taken the dance scene by storm, and in turn, has blessed fans alike with an array of emotive bass productions. With versatility a key feature that defines this rising star, his ability at envisioning music through a multitude of genres, has most definitely given him that slight advantage of taking his music that one level higher with each track produced. In a similar way to his previous tracks, ‘On My Own’ will leave you begging for more, as an array of emotions inflict through the enticing lyrics of the song, whilst the bassline drop offers that sense of euphoria for anyone lucky enough to get their hands on this masterpiece of a track.

Embracing the dance industry one track at a time, Gry Wolv has seen releases such as ‘Oceans Away‘ featuring Stella Jones, ‘Gravity‘ featuring EMIA, and ‘6 Years‘ with Austin Hull, gain the traction that they most definitely deserve, and thus, is now on a quest to expand his reach on a global scale. Reflecting all required attributes in order to succeed within our community, we are more than certain that Gry Wolv will impact the dance scene in the most mesmerizing of ways, and if this latest track is anything to go by, we are all for it! Out now via Afterlife Records, be sure to check out this certified hit below, and don’t forget to let us know what you think of ‘On My Own’ in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Gry Wolv (Release)