Ibiza clubbing season gets go ahead for April onwards

By Ellie Mullins 31

Great news has just come for Ibiza and its clubbing season as it prepares to take 2022 by storm, as clubs on the White Isle are set to reopen this April in time for a full Ibiza 2022 party season.

Without the clubbing seasons that we all know and love from Ibiza, where clubs such as Ushuaïa, Hï, and many more host residencies from Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and just about any other DJ you could name, it has left a hole in the industry and live events scene but thankfully it will soon be repaired. With this great news has also come news that the Ibiza 2022 season may also be extended this year to celebrate its return. José Luis Benítez, the Ibiza Leisure Association manager stated:

“The opening will be at the end of April, two weeks ahead of what is normally done. He also stated that it may “hold out until October… November if everything goes very well. […] The big nightlife companies on the island, have been working this winter to prepare for the season. We will proceed with caution and hand in hand with the authorities.”

With clubs set to open again from mid-April, Iago Negueruela who is the Minister of Tourism for the Balearic Islands stated that “the Covid passport is key” seemingly hinting towards party-goers having to comply with the rules for entry that many events have put in place, having to show proof of vaccinations or a negative test result. With the vaccination program in many countries also going smoothly, this is further instilling confidence in the clubbing season ahead and if all goes well, rules may even be relaxed further as we get closer and closer to normality.

With labels such as Defected Records taking to social media to celebrate the great news, we can expect residency and lineup announcements to soon follow in what will be the first full-length season since way back in 2019.

Image credit: Ushuaïa