Jauz experiments with the beauty of tech-house with energizing single ‘Bring Et’:Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 19

A natural-born to ‘Rock The Party’ no matter where you are located in the world, Jauz has had quite a monumental career showcasing his versatility as an artist and he is only getting started. Firing up festivals around the world, only Jauz can pull off a high-energy remix of ‘Baby Shark’ to fuel up the crowd with the utmost energy. Always changing the game one move at a time, Jauz is a true force in the music industry and we cannot be happier with his accomplishments. Kicking off 2022 on the brightest and grooviest note, Jauz is experimenting with the beauty of tech-house with his energizing single ‘Bring Et’ out on Bite This! Warning, this track will get you on your feet in no time.

Flowing directly into a bass-infused tech-house backdrop and enticing vocals which draw listeners in from the start, Jauz is not playing around with this one. Immediately calling all those fans to the dancefloor to let loose and bring out the groove, Jauz incorporates infectious vocal samples and a filthy bassline to keep us dancing all night long. As the new release coincides with a run of Off The Deep End shows starting this month, including dates across New York, Portland, Sunnyvale, and Seattle, we cannot wait to hear this exhilarating track live in person. After launching his very own personal cryptocurrency $BTX Coin via Rally with a mission to support artists and ensure fans gain valuable exposure, Jauz is always making his own waves in the music industry. With experimental and his innovative production style clearly working in his favor, his remix of SHAED’s breakout hit ‘Trampoline’ has excelled beyond fifty million global streams.

Photo Credits: Jauz Official Press