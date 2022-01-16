Lane 8 teams up with Solomun Grey for deep-cutting track ‘Automatic’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 32

Hype is building behind American DJ and producer Lane 8, releasing a steady slew of singles from his up and coming album ‘Reviver‘ that’s releasing January 21, 2022. Teasing the full LP with one last preview single before the full album drops, ‘Automatic’ featuring duo Solomun Grey has graced our streaming platforms this week and informs us that the producer’s 4th album could be this best one yet.

This isn’t the first time Lane 8 has enlisted the British band and composers Solomun Grey to collaborate on some of his tracks, with previous entries including the likes of ‘Hot As You Want’ and ‘Diamonds’. This time around with ‘Automatic’ the pair deliver an industrial sound, with added synths and delicate tones. It is a track that is perfectly complemented by unique and elegant vocals offering sombre vibes twisted with hollowing sounds. The track provides 4 minutes of intense emotion, taking the listener on a journey with its deep-cutting lyrics.

In other news regarding Lane 8, the producer recently uploaded his latest seasonal mixtape, and the ‘Winter 2021 Mixtape’ was released just at the start of 2022 and since he has also been announced to be playing at huge festivals this year already, such as Coachella, as well as headlining his own tour to align with the ‘Reviver’ album’s release. It seems that this year will be one for the history books.

‘Automatic’ has been released on Lane 8’s own record label This Never Happened and follows the previous album singles ‘Nuclear Lethargy’, ‘What Have You Done To Me’ and album title track ‘Reviver’, you can check out the industrial powerhouse track ‘Automatic’ as well as the rest of the album’s singles on Spotify below, or alternatively listen on your stream platform of choice here. Don’t forget to let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Lane 8 (via Facebook)