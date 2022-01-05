Lane 8 kicks off the year in style with his ‘Winter 2021 Mixtape’: Listen

By Samantha Reis

To warm the hearts of his fans this cold season, Lane 8 shares the latest of his seasonal compilations. ‘Winter 2021 Mixtape’ is now available to welcome the winter and the new year in style.

Followers of the deep house prodigy Lane 8 are already used to these seasonal compilations that typically accompany the four seasons of the year. Although this winter edition arrives a little later than usual, it is received with equal enthusiasm. ‘Winter 2021 Mixtape’ unfolds in three delicious hours of the purest delight, showcasing 50 tracks. As well as a few pearls taken from Lane 8’s new album to be released later this month, the mix includes an elegant selection of names that make up a solid and consistent soundscape. Offering mythical energy, like the mist of these wintry days, the ‘Winter 2021 Mixtape’ navigates between the meanders of house and techno, extracting the most melodic and profound sounds found within them.

The mix starts and ends with ‘Reviver‘, Lane 8’s fourth LP to be released on his This Never Happened. ‘Survive‘ and ‘I’ll Wait’ featuring Channy Leaneagh, ‘Watermelon Wormhole’, ‘Automatic‘ featuring Solomon Grey, ‘What Have You Done To Me?‘, featuring Arctic Lake, and ‘Illuminate‘ are the samples from ‘Reviver’ that Lane 8 included on this ‘Winter 2021 Mixtape’ and that added an extra dose of emotion and intensity. This compilation offers a magical and melodic journey, a soundtrack very suitable for winter and encloses many plurals and very distinct names of the international scene.

Carmine Conte, one half of the duo Tale Of Us is present here with his solo project MRAK with ‘One‘, not far from the angelic Maya Jane Coles and her ethereal ‘Monday Mood’. Highlight also to ‘Polaris‘ by Guy Gerber, ‘Always‘ by RÜFÜS DU SOL, and ‘Rosewood‘ by Bonobo. Big names like ARTBAT, Pete Tong and Jules Buckley were not left out, with their collaborative version of ‘Age Of Love’. You also find long time friends Keinemusik and Solomun with ‘The Day I Met You’ and David Guetta‘s fantastic version of OXIA‘s iconic ‘Domino‘. Coming from more alternative spheres, andhim, NTO and Space Motion are also other names with a strong presence in this ‘Winter 2021 Mixtape’. Not to forget also the handful of unknown IDs that will probably be new entries on This Never Happened for this year. You can check the full tracklist here.

Lane 8’s talent as a tastemaker is once again well highlighted, having managed to assemble an eclectic and relevant roster, varied and exclusive. The result is three hours of the purest bliss, to be listened to without skipping any tracks.

Image Credit: Jason Siegel (via Lane 8’s Facebook)