Marcapasos joins forces with AirDice for hard-hitting single ‘Goodbye’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 12

Looking to further enhance his presence within the electornic dance industry, Marcapasos has joined forces with AirDice for the release of ‘Goodbye.’ A hard-hitting production in its own right, the German-based DJ/producer has opted for a fresh new sound to kick-start the new year, and we are all for it. Taking inspiration from Bloc Party’s classic ‘Banquet,’ this latest interpretation provides all the feel-good elements that will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor.

Having prospered within the House music scene for quite some time now, Marcapasos has ensured that with each of his productions, listeners will be embarking on the most captivating of journeys, and at the same time, treated with that sense of euphoria and positive vibe(s) throughout the entirety of each of his tracks. In a similar fashion, ‘Goodbye’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone hooked from the off-set, as the self-played e-guitar riffs cause an addictive effect, whilst the highly enticing and full of energy drop, ensures that this production is the most worthy of club and festival banger’s out there.

With success following his every move, it comes to no surprise that each of his releases have been amassing millions of streams worldwide. Creating the most notable of reputations, tracks such as ‘Monster 2K10,’ ‘Aicha‘ and ‘The Fear‘ are just a few among the list of certified hits, as each musical endeavor further indicates his undeniable talent and relevance in both the dance music, as well as the House scene in particular. Teaming up with fellow German and upcoming talent AirDice, can only impact this latest production in the most effective of ways, as both artist’s have implemented their sound(s) to perfection, with ‘Goodbye’ the most fitting of collaborations between the two.

Marking his PYRO Records debut release, Marcapasos has set out on increasing his reach to even further heights, with this latest production a clear representation of what he has set out to achieve as an artist within our community. A track that will most definitely leave its own mark within the House scene and not only, you can pre-save ‘Goodbye’ here, with the official release set for the 4th of February. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Marcapasos (Press), AirDice (Press)