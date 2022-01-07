MEIRLIN unveils up-lifting new single ‘In California’: Listen

Looking to make her own mark within the electronic dance industry, MEIRLIN has just released an up-lifting new single entitled ‘In California.’ Providing those feel-good elements from the off-set, the Los Angeles-based DJ/producer has been implementing a unique sound with each of her releases, and in turn blessing us all with an array of innovative, creative and cutting edge productions.

Deriving from a cultural background, MEIRLIN has set out on achieving global recognition through her love for music, and if this latest release is anything to go by, we are more than certain that this multi-faceted artist will feature heavily as time progresses. Having performed at some of the biggest venues worldwide, this rising star has gained further experience by sharing the stage with some of the biggest names within our community, including the likes of Nicky Romero, Timmy Trumpet, Oliver Heldens, Cash Cash, and Laidback Luke when naming just a few.

With versatility a key element for any artist within the dance industry, MEIRLIN has taken the world by storm, and in turn has released an array of hits in the form of ‘MAZE,’ ‘Alone,’ ‘All I Know Is You,’ ‘East n West,’ ‘Go Broke,’ and ‘Tokyo Love Story‘ among others, with each track leading up to her debut album ‘Night Forest.’ This time round, she has opted for a Tropical House and Electro Pop production, with ‘In California’ destined for nothing other than success. Dreamy and melodic in every sense, this latest track will have listeners embark on the most relaxing of journeys, whilst the hints leading to the energetic drop help elevate the track to a different dimension.

“I made this song to be reminded me ‘California’ where I’ve started my new life and career. I’ve got an inspiration from scenery of the beach and sunset in California, I think it’s a perfect song to vibe with.” – MEIRLIN

Out now via Hoop Records, ‘In California’ is the personification of a track that will have anyone feel instantly calm and relaxed, and at the same time ensures the most positive of vibes. A certified hit in our books, we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on any future MEIRLIN releases, but in the meantime, be sure to check out this masterpiece of track on Spotify below, with ‘In California’ also available for streaming on all platforms here. Enjoy!

