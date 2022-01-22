Monolink delivers a new vocal version of Zigan Aldi’s ‘Fidale’: Listen

By Samantha Reis

There is no doubt that Monolink is one of the most head-turning players on the melodic electronic music scene. In addition to mastering an ambitious array of instruments, having technical skills that make him one of the most acclaimed live acts, and creativity that allows him to draw deep and meaningful music, Monolink is the author of passionate lyrics. This time around, the German artist has taken all these strengths to breathe new life into a beautiful single together with Turkish-born, Berlin-based producer Zigan Aldi. In 2017, Zigan dropped an album titled ‘Fidale‘ and now the title track is reborn by the hands of Monolink, who adds his deep sound and lyrics to match. ‘Fidale (I Feel)‘ is a delicious extract of the best melodic techno and is out now via Embassy One.

2021 was a year that saw the name Monolink multiply in headlines. The hype built up in droplets as the multi-instrumentalist artist shared some of the singles from his highly anticipated album. When his sophomore work ‘Under Darkening Skies‘ was finally released, Monolink fans simply reached climax. The album was critically acclaimed and very well received by the industry, proving to be a sonic embodiment of the artist himself. The world tour of the album was his biggest-selling album to date, cementing Monolink’s success. October also saw the powerful remix of the single ‘Under Dark‘ which brought Monolink and Innellea together, wrapping up the prophylactic year.

Not letting 2022 start with less momentum than the year before, the melody architect has taken this ethereal piece from 2017 and stuffed it with poignant lyrics and exciting layers, which perfectly match the dreamy soundscape that Zigan Aldi had put into the original. ‘Fidale (I Feel)’ retains the sensual mysticism that its tribal aura emanates but elevates it to the pinnacle. Monolink’s strings and hypnotic cadence take over the track, taking it into an extra-space dimension. The bassline wraps you up like a whirlwind, abducting you into a mystical realm. The vocals take up space as the instruments murmur, in a perfectly orchestrated dance to purge your mind. It’s incredibly magical, touching and dense. Delight yourself below.

Image Credit: Monolink (Press)