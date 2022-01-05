David Guetta & MORTEN set to release eagerly-awaited future rave anthem ‘Permanence’ this Friday

By Nicole Pepe 48

Future Rave founders, MORTEN and David Guetta will be releasing their long-awaited ID ‘Permanence’ this Friday, January 7th, 2022. After their explosive release ‘Alive Again’ (featuring Roland Clark) debuted at the tail-end of 2021, the pair will waste no time getting a jumpstart in the new year with the highly anticipated ID to be released on Tiësto‘s label Musical Freedom.

Future Ravers and fans alike can rejoice as the announcement of the release comes in a form of a short yet impactful 29-second video clip posted to MORTEN, David Guetta, and Future Rave’s official Instagram page, and by the insane flood of comments on each page respectively, we know that Friday will be a good day for Future Rave fans and those who particularly enjoy the dynamic duo that tastefully melds part mainstage and part underground bangers and brings them straight to the forefront.

Originally thought to be a Jack Back ID, ‘Permanence’ has made its way into live sets for quite some time, perhaps even dating back to October 2020, and to much satisfaction of fans, was still going strong through Guetta’s most recent New Year’s Eve performance which took place at the Lourve in Abu Dhabi. Luckily, fans are reluctant to find out that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

The excitement around this track is electric and has all the classic elements that are guaranteed to get an audible gasp from audiences around the world when heard live. Friday cannot come soon enough.

Image Credit: Rukes