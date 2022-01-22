NGHTMRE continues to revolutionize the music industry with genre-defying ‘UNSOUND’ EP: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 25

Proving he is a true force in the music industry who is only getting warmed up as we approach the spring season, NGHTMRE is a true master of experimental production spanning across an array of genres. From top-notch hip-hip collaborations to monstrous dubstep singles, NGHTMRE is no stranger in the music industry when it comes down to expanding his musical horizons. After having an undeniably impressive past year, it only makes sense for NGHTMRE to keep pushing his unique sound forward by launching off the new year with his first EP release since 2017. Calling upon a diverse army of producers including RNSOM, Ray Volpe, and Deadlyft, NGHTMRE is taking us on a bass-fueled, yet emotive journey with the release of his four-track ‘UNSOUND’ EP.

Launching directly into ‘Signal’ with Ray Volpe, NGHTMRE and Ray Volpe start off the EP on the brightest note as they incorporate a prolonged frequency which only continues to grow stronger. Going hard is an understatement with this fierce collaboration, as these artists immediately fuel any listener with uncontrollable amounts of futuristic and distorted signatures. Going deep into the feels with ‘Euphoria,’ Rosie Darling‘s soothing vocals guide listeners into a state of euphoria. With elements of melodic bass and vibrant synths, NGHTMRE and Rosie Darling have proven to be the perfect match for this stunning collaboration. Diving deep into the ‘Sweetest Thing’ with RNSOM and Davis, the warm bass signatures alongside electrifying vocals are guaranteed to get you feeling some type of way. Flipping the script on the EP with ‘Ring The Alarm,’ NGHTMRE and Deadlyft bring out that supercharged bass madness to satisfy all those bass heads looking to go hard on the dancefloor. With NGHTMRE’s ‘UNSOUND’ EP showcasing his ever-evolving sound, NGHTMRE shares:

“The UNSOUND EP is a bit of a preface for my upcoming album. I have been working on lots of new music throughout the year and these are some of my favorite collaborations I’ve done! I think the EP has a perfect balance of heavy, festival-ready tunes, as well as some more easy listening melodic. Everyone who worked on this EP is incredibly talented and I think deserves more recognition for their work. I hope this EP brings to light some of the amazing under-appreciated artists who helped write this music.”

Listen to NGHTMRE’s full EP below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: NGHTMRE Official Press