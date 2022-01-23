Onary unveils electro house banger ‘Go Harder’ featuring Carlprit: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 2

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Onary (Real Name: Pascal Alisic) has just blessed fans alike with a hard-hitting production entitled ‘Go Harder.’ Teaming up with rapper Carlprit for this masterpiece of a track, this latest collaboration provides all the right elements that will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the dance-floor. An electro house production in all its glory, ‘Go Harder’ is the epitome of a track that implements both artist’s sound(s) to perfection.

Having produced an array of track’s for some of the biggest names within our community, the German-born DJ/producer has now opted to launch his solo career, and in turn, provide the world with a glimpse of his undeniable talent. With house music the prominent genre of his choice, it comes to no surprise that despite the very young of his age, Onary has remained that one step ahead, with this latest track a clear representation of what he has set out to achieve as an artist within the dance scene. The addition of Carlprit on vocals, help elevate ‘Go Harder’ to a different dimension, with Onary himself stating the following on his release;

“‘Go Harder’ combines sexy but powerful synths while following Carlprit’s voice, leading to a build up that culminates in that characteristic house beat. While producing this song we focused on a compact but well sounding and catchy melody. The inspiration for the lyric came actually from the best manager in the world, she always said “we need to go harder,” so we definitely had to do a song about that. Carlprit then made this fantastic combination with “go home or go harder.” This song is always motivating me to move on and go harder.”

Destined for nothing other than success, this musical infusion of both Onary’s and Carlprit’s signature sound(s), has led to the creation of a truly unique and captivating production, with ‘Go Harder’ all set to impact the dance industry in the most mesmerising of ways. Out now under Future House Cloud, be sure to check out this latest track on Spotify below, with ‘Go Harder’ also available for streaming through all major platforms here. A certified hit in our books, we would also like to know what you think in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Onary (Press)