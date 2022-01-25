PAROOKAVILLE continue artist announcements for stacked 2022 edition

By Ellie Mullins 23

In just 6 months time, the doors once again will open to the world of PAROOKAVILLE in Weeze Airport, Germany on July 22-24. A long time in the making, this edition is already shaping up to be one of their very best with headlining names from every electronic genre imaginable. Now, they continue artist announcements as they head into the second full week of announcements.

Previously, the festival kicked off the first phase of announcements with the likes of Armin van Buuren, FISHER, Scooter, and Yellow Claw as just a few headlining names with Ben Nicky, NERVO, Purple Disco Machine, and many more also making appearances. Keeping up with the quality of huge names, they continue this as they kick of phase two with no other than energetic hitmaker Afrojack. Finally hitting the mainstage, he is Friday’s headliner and will certainly perform a set to remember. Also announcing yet another mainstage headliner, this time for the Saturday night festivities, ‘Harmonica Andromeda‘ producer KSHMR graces the PAROOKAVILLE crowds with a stunning performance that will prove to be unmissable and unforgettable. Rounding off their main announcements with Sunday mainstage headliner, the multi-talented, multi-genre wizard Oliver Heldens will come armed with his biggest hits and techno influences much to the delight of fans.

Aside from these larger-than-life names, PAROOKAVILLE also has another few tricks up its sleeve to dazzle fans, in the form of hardstyle legend Brennan Heart, rapper FiNCH, breakout star Joel Corry, and more including the likes of Kayzo, Mike Williams, Solardo, Paul Elstak, Sikdope, and QUINTINO. With more than 300 names completing the lineup, they’re just getting started with the announcements, so be sure to be glued to their social pages (such as Facebook) to discover even more names.

Tickets for PAROOKAVILLE 2022 are currently available here and include multiple packages such as camping, VIP, hotel, and more.

Image credit: Julian Huke Photography