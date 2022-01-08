ARTBAT unveil Rave Mix version of their ‘Age Of Love’ remake with Pete Tong: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 27

Adding their own unique touch to an all-time classic, ARTBAT have just unveiled a mesmersing rendition of their ‘Age Of Love‘ remake with global dance music legend Pete Tong. Having already blessed us all with their most recent collaboration, the Ukrainian techno duo have set out on taking this masterpiece of a track that one level further, as this time round, they have opted for a Rave Mix like no other. Hitting in all the right spots, we can’t help but feel that sense of nostalgia whilst getting lost in the deep, melodic and driving tech sound that has been implemented throughout.

Kick-starting the new year in the most unique of ways, this latest Rave Mix version will have listeners embark on the most meaningful of journeys. Ensuring that the signature ARTBAT sound that we all know and love has remained intact, the duo have taken the remix to even further heights, having paired big synths with elements of stylish trance and potent techno to perfection. The ultimate gift for new and old, we cannot help but feel a sense of euphoria driven from the most dynamic of takes that this time-defying Balearic dance track has been provisioned with to this very date.

Taking its place alongside seven fresh new interpretations found in the highly-anticipated ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics‘ EP, the ‘Age Of Love’ remake is yet another indication on how significant dance music has remained throughout the years. Looking to add a modern twist on a flawless track is no easy task, however, this latest collaborative work has resulted in a hypnotic but yet highly energetic production, with both set of artists implementing their sound(s) to perfection. Mesmerising in all its forms, the masterful duo are most definitely continuing from where they left off, and if their ‘Age Of Love’ Rave Mix is anything to go by, we cannot contain our excitement for what’s to come next.

Out now via Ministry of Sound, ‘Age Of Love’ is the personification of a track that will have you daydreaming about Ibiza and all the Balearic sounds that we have been accustomed to over the years. A true work of art, this latest remix will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the dance-floor. Providing those feel-good vibes from start to finish, be sure to check out ARTBAT x Pete Tong Rave Mix on Spotify below, with the track also available for streaming on all platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: ARTBAT (Press)