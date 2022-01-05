Porter Robinson announces engagement to partner Rika Mikuriya

By Ellie Mullins 64

Ending 2021 and starting the new year in the best way possible, congratulations are in order for Porter Robinson and his long-term partner Rika Mikuriya as they have shared news that they are officially engaged.

Dating since 2017, the pair announced their happy news on social media on January 2, although the engagement came on 31 December. Sharing the news with his fans, Porter Robinson said:

“i am engaged to the love of my life! i have never met someone so inspiring, so constantly sincere, so quietly strong and resilient, and so beautifully kind – to everyone, always, even when nobody is watching. none of this is hyperbole – rika is one in a trillion. rika, you are my soulmate and i cannot wait to marry you!”

Along with the sweet caption, he shared some heartwarming images of the moment he proposed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by porter robinson (@porterrobinson)

Rika Mikuriya also posted about the news, and she stated:

“we’re engaged!!! 😌♥️ life could not feel any better than it does now.

thank you for accepting me and taking me in to be yours. i’m so shocked and at the same time so thankful that someone who is so kindhearted, supportive, and loving like you wants to continue to spend the rest of his life with me. i can’t wait to marry you, porter. you’re the love of my life.”

We wish the happy couple all the best!

Image credit: Porter Robinson (via Instagram)