Premiere: Nora En Pure drops eclectic remix of Claptone’s ‘Queen of Ice’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 59

‘Queen of Ice‘, one of the pearls found on Claptone‘s latest album ‘Closer‘ and which boasts the talent of Canadian pop formation Dizzy, now gets a refreshing rendition by Nora En Pure. The remix will be officially released tomorrow, January 7th via Different Recordings, but We Rave You takes you exclusively to the depths of this wonderful track first hand.

Seeing a powerful track from a renowned artist being reinterpreted by another talented artist always bodes well at the start of a year. The combination of Claptone and Nora En Pure’s mystical mastery leaves you in this remix a harbinger of what looks to be a great year in music.

Fans of the masked artist waited patiently for the arrival of ‘Closer’. Claptone’s third studio album has had a mystery driven by the artist, who built a huge hype leading up to the big day. Seven is considered a magic number, and that was the number of extracts Claptone let out of his new work before the album release. ‘Queen of Ice’ was revealed in November last year, shortly before ‘Closer’ with the note that it would be the last single to be known. The track, featuring sparkling vocals from Katie Munshaw, the frontwoman of Dizzy, followed ‘Right Into You‘, ‘Just A Ghost‘ featuring Seal, ‘Zero‘, ‘My Night‘ featuring APRE and ‘Wake Up‘ featuring James Vincent McMorrow and ‘Golden‘ featuring Two Another.

Now, and after being considered by Claptone as one of the best songs he has ever produced, ‘Queen of Ice’ gets a new lease of life. ‘Closer’ presented itself with an interesting roster of collaborations that somehow now extends with Nora En Pure. Recently in an interview with We Rave You which you can read in the December issue of the magazine, Claptone mentioned only working with an artist with a strong identity and Nora fits this profile perfectly. She may not be the queen of ice, but the Purified Records boss is unequivocally the queen of deep house. This melodic cut exalts the hypnotic and soothing signature of Nora En Pure, without misrepresenting the concept that Claptone encapsulated in this track. ‘Queen of Ice’ gains a bunch of new layers and an unbelievable texture. Shimmering, punchy and sweeping, so is this remix. The bass and percussion, as well as the synths, add a more clubbing identity to the track, which is now ready to explode on every dancefloor. The smooth vocals and the lyrics of this song are given a customised outfit that elevates its preciousness. On this new heartbeat of ‘Queen of Ice’, Claptone stated that:

‘When Nora handed in her ‘Queen of Ice’ Remix I instantly recognized that we are onto something special here. It’s not a secret the original is one of my favourite tracks of my new album, but this remix pushes it to a new level.”

Claptone has dazzled partygoers with a string of remixes of some pretty big names in recent years. Now it’s Nora En Pure’s turn to return the studio talents with this incredible remix. Listen below to the premiere of ‘Queen Of Ice’ ft. Dizzy (Nora En Pure Remix) and pre-save the track here.