Rezz adds psychedelic new track “Menace” as album bonus track

By Ryan Ford 25

We’ve come to love Rezz for her unique approach to production, and her latest offering “Menace” proves why she is still one of the hottest properties in dance music.

Rezz fans can finally relish some more new music from their idol as she has finally delivered on something she has been teasing on social media for months. The illustrious Canadian producer adds an eerie new track as a bonus to her recent album “Spiral”, which she released back in November last year. For the new track called “Menace”, Isabelle has conjured up her usual electro-infused blend and more, brandishing a hypnotic combination of bass and synth-work for one her most psychedelic productions to date. The track slots in perfectly alongside the rest of her recent records, as we gathered when she played the bonus track out recently during a set in Colorado for Decadence NYE. With this track now added to her arsenal, we have no doubt she is in for another storming year throughout 2022.

As with many of her productions, Rezz has also dropped a visualizer for “Menace”, which embraces the mind-bending nature of her sound design in visual form.

Be sure to check out “Menace”, as well as the recent Rezz album titled “Spiral”, below!

Image Credit: Rezz Facebook