Roc Dubloc unveils up-lifting new single ‘Ready Or Not’ feat. Gid Sedgwick: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 15

Never failing to impress, Roc Dubloc has once again blessed fans alike with the release of an up-lifting single in the form of ‘Ready Or Not.’ Straying just the right enough amount away, the Israeli-based DJ/producer further showcases his undeniable production talent, whilst the ever-so intriguing sound chosen this time round, has most definitely led to a track that listeners wont be able to get enough of.

Taking it that one level further, Gid Sedgwick has taken the reins on the vocals part of the track, with the UK-based singer/songwriter implementing ‘Ready Or Not’ in the most unique and powerful of ways. A truly astonishing production in every sense possible, Roc Dubloc has returned in full force since his 4-year hiatus, and we are all for it. Fresh from the success of his most recent singles ‘Give Up‘ and ‘When It All Falls Down,’ we are more than certain that this latest production will follow suit, as it provides all the feel-good elements that will have anyone out of their seat(s) and straight onto a dance floor.

“‘Ready Or Not’ is a little bit different track from what I’ve released recently, it’s darker and more club-ready and I was looking for a singer who could put out a “big” and powerful vocals to create euphoric and emotional feeling. When I’ve talked with Gid he understood the concept and absolutely killed it and delivered the way I imagined.” – Roc Dubloc

A club-banger from start to finish, Roc Dubloc has kick-started the new year as he means to go on, with ‘Ready Or Not’ a clear indication on what he has set out to achieve as an artist to watch within our community. Having gained the support from some of the biggest names in the dance scene, this promising talent has allowed a further glimpse in his already remarkable repertoire, with versatility also a key element that has emerged during this latest production. Moreover, the addition of Sedgwick on vocals can be deemed as a master-move, with the man himself stating the following;

“It was great to work with Roc for the first time as he embarks on a new direction with this slightly darker sound. For me, it made sense to focus on filling the break with some uplifting vocals that had anthem potential. I’m hoping ‘Ready Or Not’ will be a standout singalong moment in many of his sets to come!”

Debuting on no other than Nicky Romero’s Protocol Recordings, ‘Ready Or Not’ is an epitome of a track that will have listeners begging for more. A truly unique but yet ever-so thrilling production, listeners will be captivated from the off-set. Out now, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track below, and as always, don’t forget to let us know of what you think in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credits: Roc Dubloc (Press), Gid Sedgwick (Press)