Sebastian Park returns with eclectic new single ‘Dreamer’ feat. SURA: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 21

Looking to further enhance his presence within the electronic dance industry, Sebastian Park has returned with yet another eclectic and uplifting track, entitled ‘Dreamer.’ Blessing fans-alike with each of his releases, the New York-based DJ/producer has been making waves for quite some time now, and we could not be any more excited to present this latest future house banger in all its glory. Teaming up with fellow South-Korean DJ/singer SURA for this masterpiece of a track, ‘Dreamer’ will most definitely have you out of your seats and straight to the dance floor.

Continuing right from where he left off, this rising star has all the attributes of blessing our community in the most mesmersing of ways. With versatility a key element for the man of the moment, Park has maintained the concept of pushing the boundaries of house music, and at the same time has ensured that his signature sound is perfectly implemented with influences that derive all the way from disco, to future and to tech and bass. With this in mind, his ever-growing fan base has been spoiled with hits such as ‘Like This‘ and ‘Think About U,’ and we cant help but only have high praises for this multi-faceted artist.

The launch of his radio show Nū Wav Radio has also been a major talking point in the rise of this up and coming star, whilst the constant support by some of the biggest names with the dance scene, as well as Park signing for an array of well-renowned music labels, have only further established him as an artist to watch within our community. Proving his status once again, ‘Dreamer’ provides all the feel-good elements that will have anyone grooving in no time, with the highly energetic pounding build-up, balanced perfectly among the two drops that have been infused with the perfect vocal layup.

A certified hit in our books, ‘Dreamer’ will have listeners embark on the most unique of journeys, with each addictive melody being a key feature throughout. Out now via Initial Music, be sure to check out this festival banger below, as both artist’s have combined their undeniable talents to perfection. Let us know what you think of ‘Dreamer’ in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Sebastian Park (Press)