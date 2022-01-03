Simon Dunmore announces retirement from being a touring DJ this year

Founder of Defected Records and Glitterbox and also a DJ, Simon Dunmore is without a doubt one of the most respected names in the industry. Being a music master and lover, he has given a lot to the scene in his many years since starting his career and after recently celebrating Defected Records’ 22 year anniversary (on January 1, 1999) he has just announced that 2022 will be his last year of being a touring DJ.

Shared through a statement via his Twitter account, he started off by sharing:

“I will never stop promoting the music & culture that has been my life but I have decided that 2022 will be my final year as a touring DJ.

Much has changed over the last 2 years & it’s now time for me to give back & invest my time in passing on my knowledge & experiences to that may be helpful to the next generation of music lovers or entrepreneurs.”

Sharing his plan for the rest of the year, he has said that throughout this year he will be playing a select few events as his way of giving thanks to house scene:

“My plan is to play a few select events over the next 12 months thanking the House music community, especially those that have supported my career as a collector, journalist, DJ, promoter & my time at Cooltempo, AM:PM, & Defected. I appreciate you all, especially who have been there for me through the tough times.”

Citing that family time is much needed as his children venture into their own careers, owing a lot of time back to them and his wife, many took to his Instagram to support him such as Chocolate Puma, Sam Divine, Danny Howard, and many more. The full statement is available to read below. We wish Simon Dunmore all the best!

