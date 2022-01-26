Sunset Music Festival shares stellar lineup including Dillon Francis, Diplo, GORDO, Malaa & more

By Alshaan Kassam 18

Celebrating their 10th anniversary under the sun, Sunset Music Festival is back for 2022 and will be bigger than ever. Hosted by Sunset Events & Disco Donnie Presents, the highly anticipated festival will feature over 50 artists at Raymond James Stadium North Lot over Memorial Day Weekend on May 27-29. Even better, for the first time ever Sunset Music Festival will be extending to three full days to dance your hearts out to. Ready for the lineup reveal? I know we are. Featuring world-class acts for the phase 1 lineup including Dillon Francis, Diplo, Liquid Stranger, Valentino Khan, Chris Lorenzo, Borgore, GORDO, Malaa, and many more, we cannot wait to hit the dancefloor at Sunset Music Festival.

With a mission to find the best underground talent to feature on the lineup, Sunset Music Festival is also teaming up with ReverbNation to select one ReverbNation artist to perform live at the festival. Recognized as the largest festival to be held in Tampa, Sunset Music Festival does not disappoint with its top-notch audio and visual production. With four stages to dance the day and night away, attendees can prepare for the biggest edition this year with redesigned stages, reimagined site grounds, and new festival offerings to provide an epic experience for all. With many blurred-out artist names on the lineup yet to be revealed, the anticipation is building for Sunset Music Festival 2022. Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming festival, Sunset Events Founder John Santoro states:

“2022 marks a decade we’ve been at Raymond James and we’re proud of our partnership with TSA and the city of Tampa. Sunset has grown from a small pop-up in 2012 fast forward to 2022 we now have our biggest Sunset yet, with 4 stages featuring large-scale production and adding an extra day. The growth of Sunset has been mutually beneficial for Tampa Bay. We contributed such a positive impact on our beloved city which is now the #1 growing housing market in the country and is touted as an international destination spot with being praised as the #1 beach of the world.”

Check out the full lineup below and be sure to grab your tickets to the festival here.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com