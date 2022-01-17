Swedish House Mafia will close the Coachella mainstage on the Friday

After the excitement of the Coachella lineup officially dropping, being one of their most stacked lineups to date, Swedish House Mafia have taken to their official Discord server to confirm their place on the lineup.

Although it was previously announced and confirmed that Swedish House Mafia would definitely be taking to Coachella when both the trio and the festival posted videos and images teasing it on their socials back in October (something that is certainly rare for the festival to do as they usually only confirm artists all in one go when their lineup poster drops), everyone just assumed they would be a headliner. Confusion began when the poster dropped and it did not place them in a headliner space but rather in their very own dedicated section. Now, Sebastian Ingrosso told fans on their Discord server – which you can join here – what their place on the lineup is.

Interestingly enough, Harry Styles currently holds the headlining Friday spot, so it seems as though Coachella-goers are being treated to two headliners in one night. We are not sure exactly how this will play out, but we’re excited to see their return to the desert as it marks their ten year anniversary of their first performance at the festival back in 2012.

