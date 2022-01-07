The Chainsmokers rank among Top 3 most popular bands of the last decade

By Ouranios Savva 24

With success following their every move, it was only a matter of time until The Chainsmokers marked their presence within the electronic dance scene and the live entertainment sector in general. Their catchy releases, and pop-oriented electronic tracks were the main catalyst in their growth within our community, with the duo finally revealing new music during their 2021 EDC Las Vegas set, having previously taken “some time to create our next chapter in music.”

A return eagerly anticipated by fans-alike, has been further justified from a recent 24/7 Tempo and Chicago Tribune study, with The Chainsmokers ranking 3rd in the list of the most popular groups of the last decade. Having accumulated the data from a number of factors, the study looked closely at statistics relating to how well each band performed on the official charts, album certification and single sales, their monthly listeners on music platforms such as Spotify, as well as the amount of views their Wikipedia pages had registered from a time-frame of August 2011 until September 2021.

Ranking in the top three is an accomplishment on its own, however, when taking into account the inclusion of some of the most iconic bands of the past decade, it is only fair that this certain achievement will only further enhance the duo’s already dynamic presence within show-business. Coming short to the top spot from the likes of Imagine Dragons and One Direction respectively, The Chainsmokers have arguably been making waves for quite some time now, as their 17 songs that featured in the Billboard Hot 100 chart led to them being in the charts for a staggering 291 weeks, with their track ‘Closer‘ featuring Halsey being their most successful single of the last 10 years.

A mesmerising outcome in every sense, such accomplishments further indicate the fact that hard work and commitment are rewarded in the most prestigious of ways. Also included in the list were 37 more bands, with the likes of OneRepublic, Linkin Park, Paramore, and Blink-182, being just a few of the household names that we all know and love. Waving the flag for the dance scene besides The Chainsmokers, legendary French-duo Daft Punk ranked in the 22nd place of the published list, with their hit collaboration ‘Starboy‘ featuring The Weeknd, being their most successful track of the last decade. For the full list and any further information on the most popular bands of the past 10 years, be sure to visit Chicago Tribune here.

Image Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas