The Chainsmokers tease new single ‘High’ dropping this Friday

By Jackson Naffa 22

For the first time in just over two years, The Chainsmokers are set to unveil the beginning of their new album on Friday January 13 with the release of their new single ‘High’. Alex Pall and Drew Taggart first took to Instagram last week, posting a short reel of waves breaking with a purple filter; it also features a snippet of what could be the new single? They’ve since posted two more reels, only adding to the anticipation of #TCS4 and the apparent purple theme.

Despite the hype surrounding their new music, many fans have been left bemused by a particular element of their social media accounts. The boys have changed their profile picture, but it’s not the Alex and Drew which we all know and love; a couple of ‘doppelgängers’ are posing as them! The lookalike of Drew, Ryan O’Flanagan (who’s appeared on American Vandal and New Girl), even appeared onstage during one of their recent Las Vegas performances. This marks The Chainsmokers’ first release since their third studio album, ‘World War Joy’ which featured tracks such as ‘The Reaper’ with Amy Shark, ‘P.S. I Hope You’re Happy’ with Blink-182 and ‘Takeaway’ with ILLENIUM and Lennon Stella. However, the boys did release music of some sort in 2020 – they scored the soundtrack for the romantic-drama ‘Words On Bathroom Walls’ with composer Andrew Hollander.

The Chainsmokers have kept pretty quiet since before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, taking an extended break from social media to solely focus on their “next chapter of music.” Like many other artists, their tour schedule has been slim the last couple of years, but they still managed to sneak in an appearance on the main stage of EDC Las Vegas where they premiered some new music, (surely it’ll feature on #TCS4?).

Whilst The Chainsmokers are yet to announce the exact release date for the album, we’re confident the release of ‘High’ will only add to the anticipation. We’ll be sure to keep you posted when it drops!

Image Credit: Danilo Lewis