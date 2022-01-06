The Weeknd announces release date for ‘Dawn FM’

By Nicole Pepe 57

In a trailer posted to his socials, The Weeknd has just given fans a solidified release date for his newest album ‘Dawn FM’, which will be available to stream on all platforms this Friday, January 7th, 2022. ‘Dawn FM’ will be the fifth studio album from the artist and follows up the 2020 release ‘After Hours’ that broke records internationally that featured the hit song ‘Blinding Lights’ that was recently named as #1 Billboard’s Hot 100 Song of All Time.

“A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd” flashes across the screen at the beginning of a trailer that looks similar to a Scorsese movie, as The Weeknd is being escorted by faceless figures. The camera cuts to a church-like sanctuary where we then see an older Weeknd and current-looking Weeknd lock eyes with some sort of siren as a voice calls out “You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms” and then quickly transitions to a snippet of a soon to be released track.

As if the trailer wasn’t enough to keep us at the edge of our seats, the artists that are to be featured on ‘Dawn FM’ include Tyler, The Creator, Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, and producer Oneohtrix Point Never.

Image Credit: Pari Dukovic for Variety