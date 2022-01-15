The Weeknd drops ‘Alternate World’ remixes from new album ‘Dawn FM’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 32

Nearly one week after the release of The Weeknd‘s highly anticipated ‘Dawn FM‘, he just gave fans more than they bargained for with another surprise release on Tuesday night entitled ‘Alternate World‘, two official remixes from ‘Dawn FM’. The two tracks include remixes of ‘Sacrifice’ which was remixed by non-other than the international powerhouse Swedish House Mafia, who co-produced the original track, and ‘Take My Breath’ by the Italian trio Agents of Time. The re-imagined remixes from the album still play upon the same recurring theme that The Weeknd has so delicately crafted hence the ‘Alternate World’ of his utopia.

In the ‘Sacrifice’ remix, Swedish House Mafia says what we’re all thinking by including a Michael Jackson-esque retro disco vibe that emphasizes the Alicia Myers‘ sample taken from her 1981 track ‘I Want To Thank You’. The remix also comes with a new music video that plays off of the original music video, where he is taken from the dancefloor to an epic dance battle. Conversely, the ‘Take My Breath’ remix is something a little more digestible to house fans, as Agents of Time hand us a four-on-the-floor beat with more expansive synths.

‘Dawn FM’ has been an unstoppable force since its release on 7 January and has drawn fans from all corners with features including Tyler, The Creator, Jim Carrey, Lil Wayne, and Quincy Jones.

Watch the music video for Swedish House Mafia’s official remix of ‘Sacrifice’ below:

Image Credit: Luciano Picazo for Billboard Magazine