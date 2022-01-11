The Weeknd releases ninth studio album, ‘Dawn FM’: Listen

Following the raging success of his previous album ‘After Hours’ in 2020, The Weeknd is back with a vengeance, having released his brand-new album ‘Dawn FM’ last Friday.

The Weeknd has again teamed up with experimental electronic producer and frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never (or OPN), Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator, electronic music folklore Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia, as well as cameo appearances from Jim Carrey and Quincy Jones.

‘Dawn FM’ takes listeners on a conceptual journey; it replicates the idea of actually listening to the radio. The very first track features a radio show introduction, the transitions between tracks are seamless (or at least for radio), and the album has the perfect balance of R&B and synthwave pop. In the days since its release, each track has had millions of plays, already ensuring its status as one of 2021’s biggest albums.

The radio show introduction in the title track perfectly sets the mood of the album; below it reads:

You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM You’ve been in the dark for way too long It’s time to walk into the light And accept your fate with open arms Scared? Don’t worry We’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition But what’s the rush? Just relax and enjoy another hour of commercial ‘free yourself’ music on 103.5 Dawn FM Stay tuned 103.5 Dawn FM

‘How Do I Make You Love Me?’ and ‘Sacrifice’ have been co-produced by Swedish House Mafia, following their first collaboration ‘Moth To A Flame’ which has amounted to over 160 million streams on Spotify at the time of writing. Calvin Harris also features on ‘I Heard You’re Married’ alongside rapper Lil Wayne, following on from their collaboration in 2020 ‘Over Now’.

You can stream ‘Dawn FM’ by The Weeknd below, be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image Credit: rukes.com