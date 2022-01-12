The Weeknd releases official Swedish House Mafia remix of ‘Sacrifice’: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 8

Being open and expressing his emotions through his soothing music comes naturally for the legend known as The Weeknd. Recently releasing his ninth studio album ‘Dawn FM,’ The Weeknd has once again not disappointed his listeners as the legendary album includes world-class musicians and artists such as Oneohtrix Point Never, Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator, Calvin Harris, and Swedish House Mafia. Additionaly there are surprise cameo appearances from Jim Carrey and Quincy Jones. Proving he can accomplish anything he puts his heart into, The Weeknd has had an amazing past year with numerous accomplishments and successes. Continuing to make his mark in the music industry, The Weekend has revealed his official remix of ‘Sacrifice’ with Swedish House Mafia who co-produced the original track, and let us tell you it is truly magical. With the mega icons teaming up on this one, we can only say you are in for a treat as The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are about to take you on a breathtaking and uplifting journey with this one. Warning, this single is highly addictive to the ears.

Being over a year since The Weeknd released his ‘After Hours’ album, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are reminding us of why we indeed fell in love with their talents from the start. From The Weeknd kicking off the remix with his pacifying vocals, vibrant bass chords, and a myriad of kick-drums craft the perfect background melody for this unique remix. With the legends, Swedish House Mafia showcasing their one-of-a-kind production style on this one, the bouncy chorus alongside The Weeknd’s calming voice is truly mesmerizing. As The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia balance each other throughout this remix, we can only hope for both of these legends to collaborate on more singles and remixes moving forward.

Be sure to watch the official music video below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com