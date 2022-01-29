Tiësto unveils lineup for The Trip in Cancun featuring MORTEN, Joel Corry & more

By Ellie Mullins 42

With destination events being all the rage right now with many of our favourite artists, Tiësto is also getting involved with his event The Trip taking place in Cancun, Mexico on March 31 until April 3. With not long to go and pre-sale tickets now being sold out he has unveiled the stellar lineup of established and rising talents.

With four days and three nights of nothing but top tier entertainment, the lineup is on hand to deliver the best entertainment. With multiple sets from no other than Tiësto himself, for one of them will dazzle fans as he turns to his VER:WEST alias for an incredibly stunning sunset set to set the vibe for a night of partying. Aside from him, the likes of Future Rave maestro MORTEN, hitmaker Joel Corry, dynamic duo Sofi Tukker and more will be on hand. The man responsible for 2021’s biggest hit ‘Do It To It,’ ACRAZE will be turning up the heat alongside other big names like KSHMR, Loud Luxury, Dombresky and others that will also be there.

For those that missed out on pre-sale tickets, more tickets and add-ons to complete the experience are going on sale February 1, and you can find out more information through the website here. Don’t forget to also check out the full lineup below.

Image credit: press