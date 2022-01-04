Tomorrowland open-up pre-registration process for 2022 main event

By Ouranios Savva

With 2022 seemingly the year that we finally get to experience Tomorrowland in the real world, fans-alike have been eagerly anticipating the moment that they will be attending one of electronic dance industry’s most renowned music festivals. With this said, Tomorrowland have just opened up pre-registration, with ticket sales coming into full effect from the 2nd of February. Set to take place over three weekends for the first time ever, the festival has as of yet made no announcement on the the date of the third weekend, however, July is the expected month for all weekends to take place.

Having blessed us all with their digital festival, ‘Around the World,’ Tomorrowland have done everything in their power to ensure that these past years and the major impact of the pandemic on the world, have not just passed by in vein. Leading up to their eventual real-life return, the festival has fully sold-out their 2022 Winter Edition, that will be taking place at the Alpe d’Huez in France this upcoming March. With this in mind, Tomorrowland want to ensure that everyone who has already purchased tickets for the events that got cancelled in 2020 and 2021, will all be transferred to this summer, and in turn no pre-registration process is required.

A hugely anticipated event no matter the circumstances, the 2022 Tomorrowland edition has all the attributes of becoming one of the biggest events in electronic dance history. Providing us all with the reassurance that “Love will Reflect again in 2022,” we cannot help but feel excited that this may be the year that Tomorrowland finally returns. For any further information on pre-registration, transfer dates for already purchased tickets and general enquiries, be sure to check out Tomorrowland’s official website here. Will you be attending The Madness this summer?

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)