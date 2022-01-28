Tory da Vinci drops insane remix of one of SoundCloud’s biggest hits: Listen
Tory da Vinci has just released a hard-hitting remix of “F**k Love” by XXXTENTACION and
The LA-based producer began pursuing music at SAE Institute in Hollywood, California. Since his educational endeavor began he’s been an unstoppable force. Debuting his music in 2021, Tory released originals such as ‘Jetpack’ which blends a healthy hybrid of heavy in-your-face bass music and melodic rap hooks. Another release includes his remix of ‘Lifeline’ by Kayzo and BTS
Tory da Vinci is one to add to your watchlist in 2022 and we can’t wait to hear what he drops next.
Listen to the incredible ‘F**k Love’ by XXXTENTACION and Trippie Redd (Tory da Vinci Remix) here.
Check out his Instagram here.
Image Credit: Press